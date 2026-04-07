Under airstrikes, Iran defiant on eve of Trump's ceasefire deadline

DUBAI: Iran and Israel traded attacks on Tuesday (Apr 7) as Tehran refused to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept a ceasefire deal on the eve of a deadline set by US President Donald Trump to agree to his demands or get "taken out".

But in what could be a sign of progress, the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said "positive and productive endeavours" by Islamabad to mediate an end to the war were "approaching a critical, sensitive stage".

Iran has rejected a US proposal brokered by Pakistan for an immediate ceasefire and the lifting of its effective blockade of the strait, followed by talks on a broader peace settlement within 15 to 20 days, according to a source aware of the plan.

The Iranian response consisted of 10 clauses, including an end to conflicts in the region, a protocol for safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting of sanctions, and reconstruction, official IRNA news agency reported.

On Monday, Trump said "the entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night".

He vowed to destroy Iranian power plants and infrastructure if Tehran refused to agree before the deadline.

Without a deal, Trump said "every bridge in Iran will be decimated" by midnight EDT (12pm, Singapore time) on Wednesday and "every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding, and never to be used again".