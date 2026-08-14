Iran rejects Trump claims of US control over Hormuz as 'lies'

TEHRAN: Iran's military on Thursday (Aug 13) rejected as "lies" remarks by US President Donald Trump claiming control of the Strait of Hormuz, saying the strategic waterway was fully under Iranian control.



"The false claims of the United States that ships are passing through the Strait of Hormuz normally ... are nothing more than lies and fabrications," said Ebrahim Zolfaghari, the spokesperson for Iran's central military command, Khatam-al Anbiya.



"The Strait of Hormuz is, as in the past, under the complete management and control of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and no commercial ship or tanker without the permission and supervision of the powerful Iranian armed forces has had and will have the possibility of safe passage through this strait," he said in a video carried by state television.



Iran has kept control of Hormuz, a vital energy conduit, since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East on Feb 28, requiring vessels to obtain permission and pay transit fees before using the waterway.



In a Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump claimed that the US "has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT!"



"Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, 'A WALL OF STEEL,' and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he added.



On Thursday, the head of Iran's paramilitary Basij forces under the Revolutionary Guards also said that the strait was under Iranian control.



"Today, you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic republic, and our country continues on its path in complete security," said Hossein Taeb according to state television.