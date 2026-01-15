Trump claims killing of Iran protesters 'has stopped' even as Tehran signals executions ahead

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Wednesday (Jan 14) made a vague statement that he’s been told “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped, even as Tehran has indicated fast trials and executions ahead in its crackdown on protesters.

The US president’s claims, which were made with few details, come as he’s told protesting Iranians in recent days that “help is on the way” and that his administration would “act accordingly” to respond to the Iranian government. But Trump has not offered any details about how the US might respond and it wasn’t clear if his comments Wednesday indicated he would hold off on action.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping - it’s stopped - it’s stopping,” Trump said at the White House while signing executive orders and legislation. “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions - so I’ve been told that on good authority.”

Trump did not specify where he had received that information but only described it as “very important sources on the other side.”

Trump said he would “find out” later if it was true, but he didn't explain how.

“I hope it’s true," he said. "Who knows?”

When asked if that meant he was not planning to take any action against the Iranian government, Trump said: “We’re going to watch it and see what the process is. But we were given a very good statement by people that are aware of what’s going on.”