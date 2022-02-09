Iran unveils long-range missile as Vienna nuclear talks resume

DUBAI: Iran unveiled a new domestically made missile with a range of 1,450km on Wednesday (Feb 9), state TV reported, a day after Tehran and Washington resumed indirect talks to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal.

Iran, which has one of the biggest missile programmes in the Middle East, says that its ballistic missiles have a range of up to 2,000km and are capable of reaching its arch-foe Israel and United States bases in the region.

State TV displayed the new surface-to-surface Kheibar Shekan, or "Kheibar buster", missile, which refers to an ancient Jewish oasis called Kheibar in the Arabian Peninsula's Hejaz region that was overrun by Muslim warriors in the 7th century.

"This long-range missile is domestically manufactured by the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) ... It has high accuracy and is propelled by solid fuel and is capable of penetrating missile shields," Iranian state media reported.

Tehran regards its missile programme as an important deterrent against the US, Israel and other adversaries. It has rejected Western demands to halt its ballistic missile work.

"Iran will continue advancing its ballistic missile programme," Iran's armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told a ceremony at an IRGC base where the new missile was displayed, Iranian media reported.