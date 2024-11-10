Iran urges Trump to change 'maximum pressure' policy

TEHRAN: Iran signalled an openness towards Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 9), calling on the US president-elect to adopt new policies towards it after Washington accused Tehran of involvement in a plot to kill him.

Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif urged Trump to reassess the policy of "maximum pressure" he employed against the Islamic republic during his first term.

"Trump must show that he is not following the wrong policies of the past," Zarif told reporters.

His remarks came after the United States accused Iran of conspiring to assassinate Trump.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday called the accusations "fabricated" in a post of social media platform X.

"As a killer does not exist in reality, scriptwriters are brought in to manufacture a third-rate comedy," Araghchi said of the US claims.

Earlier, his ministry described the accusations as "totally unfounded".