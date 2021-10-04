Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Iran urges US to unfreeze US$10 billion to show 'intentions'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Iran urges US to unfreeze US$10 billion to show 'intentions'

Iran urges US to unfreeze US$10 billion to show 'intentions'

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the new conservative candidate for foreign minister, looks on during a parliament session to review the new president's cabinet selection in the capital Tehran on August 21, 2021. (Photo: AFP/Atta Kenare)

04 Oct 2021 07:52AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 07:52AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TEHRAN: Iran's foreign minister has called on the United States to unlock US$10 billion of Tehran's frozen assets to clear the way for a return to a nuclear deal with major powers.

If the Americans have "true intentions, let them release some of our assets, for example US$10 billion frozen in foreign banks", Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with state television broadcast late Saturday.

"But the Americans are not prepared to unlock them for us to be assured that they've taken into account the interests of the Iranian people at least this one time over the past decades," he said.

Amir-Abdollahian also warned that Tehran would sue South Korea if it continued to refuse to honour a debt of almost US$8 billion for purchases of Iranian oil.

Iran's funds are frozen in South Korean banks.

"US pressure (on Seoul) is a fact but we cannot continue ... to turn a blind eye to this question," he said, adding the government would allow the central bank to take legal action against two South Korean banks holding the funds.

Amir-Abdollahian said he had addressed the issue on Thursday during a telephone conversation with his South Korean counterpart Chung Eui-yong and asked him to allow Iran access to its assets "as soon as possible".

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday renewed warnings that time was running out for Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

"The ball remains in their court, but not for long," Blinken told reporters. "There is a limited runway on that, and the runway is getting shorter."

Former president Donald Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sweeping sanctions - under which foreign banks have also frozen Iranian funds - that Tehran wants removed before it reverses a series of steps it took to protest the pressure campaign.

The Biden administration had been engaged in indirect talks in Vienna with Iran on returning to compliance.

Iran requested a break in talks in June due to a political transition as the ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi took over as president.

The parties to the 2015 deal with Iran saw it as the best way to stop the Islamic republic from building a nuclear bomb -? a goal Tehran has always denied.

Source: AFP/ec

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us