Lebanon is 'inseparable part' of ceasefire: Iran parliament speaker

TEHRAN: Iran's parliament speaker on Thursday (Apr 9) said Lebanon was a key part of the two-week ceasefire with the United States, warning that violations would bring severe consequences, following massive Israeli strikes on Lebanon.

"Lebanon and the entire Resistance Axis, as Iran's allies, form an inseparable part of the ceasefire," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a post on X.

"Ceasefire violations carry explicit costs and STRONG responses," he added.

Amid fears that the fragile truce could break down in the Gulf, there were international calls for the ceasefire to encompass Lebanon.

"Israeli actions are putting the US-Iran ceasefire under severe strain. The Iran truce should extend to Lebanon," the European Union's top diplomat Kaja Kallas said.

France's foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned the strikes as "unacceptable", while his British counterpart Yvette Cooper called for the ceasefire to include Lebanon.

The Lebanese prime minister's office said Thursday would be "a national day of mourning for the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians".

At least 203 people were killed and 1,000 wounded in the latest strikes, the Lebanese health ministry said.