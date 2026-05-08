Chinese-owned oil tanker hit near Hormuz as US pauses ship-protection plan, report says

LONDON: A Chinese-owned oil products tanker was attacked near the Strait of Hormuz on Monday, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported, as US President Donald Trump launched a US plan that day to help stranded vessels but suspended it a day later.

This was the first time a Chinese oil tanker has been attacked, a person with knowledge of the matter told Caixin on Thursday (May 7).

Traffic through the vital strait, through which 20 per cent of the ‌world's oil and gas supplies pass, has been at a virtual standstill since the Iran conflict began on February 28.

The unnamed vessel's deck caught fire and the ship was marked "CHINA OWNER & CREW," according to Caixin.

It was not clear if any of the vessel's crew were injured.

China remains a key buyer of Iranian oil, which has been targeted by a US blockade in the Gulf of Oman.

China's foreign ministry did not respond to an out-of-hours request for comment.

Trump said on Monday the US would begin efforts to assist ships stranded in Hormuz, though he suspended it a day later, after Iran responded by launching drones and missiles at several ships and at its neighbours, particularly the UAE.