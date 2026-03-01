Logo
Iran vows retaliation after US-Israeli assault kills supreme leader
The development threatens to destabilise the wider Middle East, with retaliatory strikes reported in Dubai, Bahrain and other places with US military bases. 

People react as they gather at the Enghelab Square, after Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in Israeli and US strikes in Tehran, Iran, Mar 1, 2026. (Photo: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS)

01 Mar 2026 12:41PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2026 12:44PM)
Iran's Revolutionary Guards vowed on Sunday (Mar 1) that they would launch the "most ferocious" operation in history against Israel and US bases after the death of their supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The 86-year-old, who has been Iran's supreme leader since 1989, was killed in the opening salvo of a massive US and Israeli attack that extended into a second day on Sunday.

The development threatens to destabilise the wider Middle East, with retaliatory strikes reported in Dubai, Bahrain and other places with US military bases. 

Follow live.

Source: CNA/gs

