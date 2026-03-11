Global energy body discusses releasing strategic oil reserves

"WE WANT TO BE READY"

A meeting of G7 finance ministers on Monday discussed a possible release of strategic oil reserves, but French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Group of Seven advanced economies, said later the situation was "not there yet".



On Tuesday, Lescure said the G7 nations wanted to prepare for any developments.



"We have asked the International Energy Agency to start working on scenarios and, of course, to update its stock data so that we have the most recent information," he told reporters.



"We want to be ready to react at any moment," he added.