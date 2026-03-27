US and Israel hit nuclear sites as Rubio trails end to Iran war

TEHRAN: US-Israeli strikes hit two Iranian nuclear facilities on Friday (Mar 27), as America's top diplomat left a meeting with his G7 counterparts to declare that Washington expects its military operation to prove victorious within a couple of weeks.



Markets fell and oil prices rose against the backdrop of ongoing fighting in the Gulf and in Lebanon, with no clear end to the conflict in sight and despite US President Donald Trump's repeated insistence that indirect talks with Iran are going well.



"When we are done with them here in the next couple weeks, they will be weaker than they've been in recent history," Rubio told reporters in Paris after G7 talks.



Rubio also said that he had won support from his G7 colleagues to oppose Iran's attempts to impose a toll on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, a key sea lane for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf.



"Not only is this illegal, it's unacceptable, it's dangerous to the world, and it's important that the world have a plan to confront it," Rubio said.

"IRAN'S MESSAGES"

In a joint statement, the G7 foreign ministers "reiterated the absolute necessity to permanently restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz" and called for "an immediate cessation of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure".



Iran had sent "messages" to the American side but had not responded to a US-proposed peace plan, Rubio said.



Iranian media reported a US-Israeli attack on the Khondab heavy water complex in central Iran, citing a local official, while the country's atomic energy agency said a uranium processing plant 600 kilometres away in Ardakan was also hit.



Israel's army confirmed that it struck the two facilities, while the Iranian sources said there was no release of radioactive material at either site.