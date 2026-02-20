US and Israel issue dire warnings to Iran alongside US military buildup

DISPLAYS OF MILITARY MIGHT

Iran has insisted that the talks with the US be limited to the nuclear issue, though Washington has previously pushed for Tehran's ballistic missiles programme and support for armed groups in the region to be on the table.



The US has meanwhile been building up its military forces near Iran, including warships, fighter jets, and refuelling aircraft, laying the foundation for a potentially sustained campaign against Iran - should Trump give the order.



Washington has ordered a second aircraft carrier to the region, with the first, the USS Abraham Lincoln and its nearly 80 aircraft, positioned about 700 kilometres (435 miles) from the Iranian coast as of Sunday, satellite images showed.



Iran has sought to display its own military might, with its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps holding war games earlier this week in the Strait of Hormuz.



Iranian politicians have repeatedly threatened to block the strait, a major global conduit for oil and gas.