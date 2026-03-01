After Khamenei's killing, who is running Iran now?

TEHRAN: Iran has announced transition plans following the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint Israeli-US attack of unprecedented scale.

The plans include the formation of an interim leadership council, including the president, the head of the judiciary and a jurist from the Guardian Council, the body that oversees legislation and vets electoral candidates.

Also playing a central role is Iran's top security chief Ali Larijani.

Here is a look at the key figures overseeing the transition:

THE PRESIDENT

President Masoud Pezeshkian, 71, is one of three members of the interim council leading the country until a new supreme leader is elected.

The reformist heart surgeon-turned-politician took office in June 2024 after his predecessor died in a helicopter crash.