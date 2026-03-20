Iran warns of 'zero restraint' amid heightened gas and oil attacks

NO TIME FRAME FOR WAR'S END

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said there is no time frame for ending the war, but that "we're very much on track" and Trump would choose when to end fighting.



"It will be at the president's choosing, ultimately, where we say, 'Hey, we've achieved what we need to,'" he told a Washington news conference.



Commentators said the energy attacks showed gaps between the United States and Israel over war tactics.



"The conflict is drifting into a war of attrition - with no clear signs of regime collapse in Iran," said Danny Citrinowicz, a senior fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies, on X.



The attacks "underscored just how unstructured this campaign has become -- lacking strategic clarity, long-term planning, and a defined end state".



US media said the administration could seek more than US$200 billion in additional war funding from Congress.



"I think that number could move. Obviously it takes money to kill bad guys," Hegseth commented.