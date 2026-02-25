Iran FM says nuclear deal 'within reach' ahead of US talks

In his post, Araghchi said Iran will "under no circumstances ever develop a nuclear weapon" but insisted on its right to "harness dividends of peaceful nuclear technology."



"We have proven that we will stop at nothing to guard our sovereignty with courage," he added.



Iran and the US held five rounds of nuclear talks last year but those negotiations were brought to an end with Israel's unprecedented attack on Iran which triggered a 12-day war.



The US joined briefly with strikes on key Iranian nuclear sites.



Iran responded at the time with drone and missile attacks on Israel, as well as by targeting the largest US military base in the Middle East, which is in Qatar.



Iran has consistently denied any ambition to build a nuclear weapon but defends enriching uranium for civilian energy and research as a sovereign right.