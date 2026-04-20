Iran may join peace talks after Pakistan works to end US blockade: Source
With a two-week ceasefire set to expire, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation but no final decision had been made.
DUBAI: Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday (Apr 20), following moves by Islamabad to end a US blockade of Iran's ports - a major hurdle for Iran to rejoin peace efforts.
However, the official stressed that no decision had been made.
With a two-week ceasefire set to expire, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation but no final decision had been made.
The comments conveyed a clear change of tone from earlier statements ruling out attendance and pledging to retaliate for US aggression.
The Iranian official said mediator Pakistan was making positive efforts to end the US blockade and ensure Iran's participation.
The ceasefire had appeared in jeopardy after the US said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Tehran vowed to retaliate.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Washington had shown it was "not serious" about pursuing the diplomatic process, and that Tehran would not change its demands.
The US was hoping to start negotiations in Pakistan shortly before the ceasefire expires, with sweeping security preparations underway in Islamabad, but Baghaei said the US was "insisting on some unreasonable and unrealistic positions".
A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran's "defensive capabilities", including its missile programme, were not open to negotiation.
US-IRAN CEASEFIRE SET TO EXPIRE ON TUESDAY NIGHT
A Pakistani security source said Pakistan's key mediator, Field Marshal Asim Munir, had told US President Donald Trump the blockade was an obstacle to talks, and that Trump had promised to consider the advice.
Trump announced the two-week ceasefire with Iran on Apr 7, and has not specified when precisely it ends.
A Pakistani source involved in the talks said it would expire at 8pm Eastern Standard Time on Tuesday (Wednesday, 9am, Singapore time), which would be midnight GMT or 3.30am on Wednesday in Iran.
Asked over the weekend about the chance of an extension, Trump replied: "I don't know. Maybe not. Maybe I won't extend it. But the blockade is going to remain."
The US has maintained its blockade of Iranian ports, while Iran lifted and then reimposed its own blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which typically handles roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied gas supply.
Oil prices eased from earlier highs to stand around 3 per cent to 4 per cent up on the day as traders remained fearful that the ceasefire would collapse.
Traffic through the Strait of Hormuz was at a virtual standstill with just three crossings in the space of 12 hours, according to shipping data.
US MARINES BOARD IRANIAN VESSEL
The US military said it had fired on an Iranian-flagged cargo ship headed towards Iran's Bandar Abbas port on Sunday after a six-hour standoff, disabling its engines.
US Central Command released video showing Marines descending ropes from helicopters onto the vessel.
Iran's military said the ship had been travelling from China and accused the US of "armed piracy", according to state media.
They said they were ready to confront US forces over the "blatant aggression", but were constrained by the presence of crew members’ families on board.
China, the main buyer of Iranian crude, expressed concern over the "forced interception", and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for ships to resume passage through the strait as normal and for the conflict to be resolved through political and diplomatic channels, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Trump warned on Sunday that the US would destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if it rejected his terms, continuing a recent pattern of such threats.
Iran has said that if the US were to attack its civilian infrastructure, it would strike power stations and desalination plants in its Gulf Arab neighbours.
China, the main buyer of Iranian crude, expressed concern over the "forced interception", and Chinese President Xi Jinping called for ships to resume passage through the strait as normal and for the conflict to be resolved through political and diplomatic channels, state news agency Xinhua reported.
Trump warned on Sunday that the US would destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran if it rejected his terms, continuing a recent pattern of such threats.
Iran has said that if the US were to attack its civilian infrastructure, it would strike power stations and desalination plants in its Gulf Arab neighbours.
PREPARING FOR TALKS THAT MIGHT NOT HAPPEN
Trump told the New York Post that Vice President JD Vance would arrive in Islamabad within hours at the head of a US delegation.
Vance led the US delegation to the first round of talks a week ago, which also included Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Despite Iran's earlier comments that it would not attend, Pakistan geared up for the talks.
Nearly 20,000 security personnel have been deployed across the capital Islamabad, a government official and a security official said.
Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who has led Iran's side in negotiations, said on Saturday the two sides had made progress but were still far apart on nuclear issues and the Strait of Hormuz.
European allies, repeatedly criticised by Trump for not aiding his war effort, worry that Washington's negotiating team is pushing for a swift, superficial deal that would require months or years of technically complex follow‑on talks.
STICKING POINTS
Iran's foreign ministry said delays in implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon, where Israel has been fighting militant group Hezbollah, were also a violation of the Middle East truce.
A separate ceasefire agreed between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Friday and included Hezbollah, whose rocket fire in support of Iran drew Lebanon into the war.
Israel's military on Monday warned Lebanese civilians against returning to dozens of villages in southern Lebanon, claiming Hezbollah's activities were violating the agreement.
Nonetheless, thousands of displaced residents have begun making their way back to southern Lebanon since the truce began.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the military would use "full force" against any threats in Lebanon, even during the ceasefire.
Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah told AFP on Monday his group would work to break the "Yellow Line" that Israel has established in southern Lebanon, even as he said it wanted "the ceasefire to continue".
Another major issue in the US-Iran negotiations has been Tehran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which Trump said on Friday it had agreed to hand over.
But Iran's foreign ministry has said the stockpile, thought to be buried from US bombing in last June's 12-day war, was "not going to be transferred anywhere".
Baqaei said on Monday that the issue was not discussed with US negotiators.
"It was never raised as an option for us," he said.