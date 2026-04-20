Iran may join peace talks after Pakistan works to end US blockade: Source

DUBAI: Iran is considering attending peace talks with the United States in Pakistan, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Monday (Apr 20), following moves by Islamabad to end a US blockade of Iran's ports - a major hurdle for Iran to rejoin peace efforts.

However, the official stressed that no decision had been made.

With a two-week ceasefire set to expire, a senior Iranian official said Tehran was "positively reviewing" its participation but no final decision had been made.

The comments conveyed a clear change of tone from earlier statements ruling out attendance and pledging to retaliate for US aggression.

The Iranian official said mediator Pakistan was making positive efforts to end the US blockade and ensure Iran's participation.

The ceasefire had appeared in jeopardy after the US said it had seized an Iranian cargo ship that tried to run its blockade and Tehran vowed to retaliate.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Washington had shown it was "not serious" about pursuing the diplomatic process, and that Tehran would not change its demands.

The US was hoping to start negotiations in Pakistan shortly before the ceasefire expires, with sweeping security preparations underway in Islamabad, but Baghaei said the US was "insisting on some unreasonable and unrealistic positions".

A senior Iranian source told Reuters that Tehran's "defensive capabilities", including its missile programme, were not open to negotiation.