US orders exit of Beirut embassy personnel amid Iran tension





Iran's cleric-run government - which last month ruthlessly suppressed mass protests - says it expects talks Thursday with the United States in what could be a last-ditch attempt at diplomacy.



Since the Oct 7, 2023 attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas, Israel has carried out strikes in Lebanon that have devastated Hezbollah, including killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah. Trump has ordered a major buildup of American forces in the region as he threatens to attack Iran, saying it must accept an onerous deal on concerns starting with its nuclear programme Iran's cleric-run government - which last month ruthlessly suppressed mass protests - says it expects talks Thursday with the United States in what could be a last-ditch attempt at diplomacy.Since the Oct 7, 2023 attacks by Iranian-backed Hamas, Israel has carried out strikes in Lebanon that have devastated Hezbollah, including killing its leader Hassan Nasrallah.



Hezbollah had been expected in the past to form another front against Israel in a war with Iran.

The militant group on Saturday vowed "resistance" after a new Israeli strike killed eight of its operatives.