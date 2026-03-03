Trump doesn't rule out sending US troops into Iran

Trump, speaking at a White House event, also for the first time clearly laid out what he said were four objectives.

They include destroying Iran's missile capabilities and "annihilating the navy."

"We've knocked out already ten ships. They're at the bottom of the sea," Trump said.

He said that the other goals were stopping Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and "ensuring the Iranian regime can't continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders."

US and Israeli forces have so far struck hundreds of targets across Iran, including the Islamic republic's missiles, navy and command-and-control sites.

Four US military members have been announced killed and three fighter jets have been shot down -- officially in friendly fire.

Iran has fired missiles at Israel, at US bases around the region and also at targets in regional Arab countries -- Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates -- something that Trump called "the biggest surprise."