Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

UNITED NATIONS: US President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday (Sep 22) to argue that the war with Iran prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and warn that he could "annihilate the Islamic Republic" if no deal is reached to end the conflict.

While predicting his administration would strike a peace deal with Iran following the Nov 3 US midterm elections, Trump called on other nations to join America in isolating Iran economically to force it to the negotiating table.

"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" Trump said. "Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?"

Trump added: "Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations? But I believe we'll make a deal right after the election."

The speech marked the latest justification Trump has offered for the war with Iran. He has previously cited a range of reasons for the February US-Israeli strikes, including Tehran's nuclear program, its support for regional proxy groups and the prospect of regime change.

Iran has consistently denied seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Outside the UN headquarters, dozens of anti-Iranian government demonstrators gathered, a few of them holding up signs calling for freedom and democracy and decrying dictatorship.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to. They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election," Trump said during a speech to the United Nations General Assembly.