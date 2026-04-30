Iran's supreme leader defies US blockade as oil prices soar

Iran's supreme leader declared on Thursday (Apr 30) that the United States had suffered a shameful defeat, defiantly rejecting a warning from President Donald Trump that an economically punishing US naval blockade could be enforced for months to come.

Oil prices hit a four-year high, then fell back slightly, before Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written statement that was read out on state television declaring that Iran was now in the driver's seat in the crisis.

"Today, two months after the largest military deployment and aggression by the world's bullies in the region, and the United States' disgraceful defeat in its plans, a new chapter is unfolding for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," he said, hailing Iran's control over shipping in the strait.

Khamenei was wounded in the initial US-Israeli strikes that killed his father Ali Khamenei, and has not been seen in public since being named his successor as supreme leader on Mar 9.

The United States imposed a blockade on Iran's ports two weeks ago, while the Islamic Republic has maintained its stranglehold over the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the start of the Middle East war in February.

"Any attempt to impose a maritime blockade or restrictions is contrary to international law ... and is doomed to fail," Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said, in a statement that warned the blockade that began on Apr 13 would be "a disruption to lasting stability in the Persian Gulf".