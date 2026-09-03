Iran war escalation raises concern over civilian death toll

CAIRO: The sudden recent escalation of the Iran war has cast renewed attention on its civilian toll after Iran reported 18 dead in the last US assault, including four killed and dozens wounded at a wedding.

Iran's health minister said 18 people were killed and 108 wounded in Tuesday (Sep 1) night's US strikes across Iran. The Iranian Red Crescent said four people were killed and 67 wounded at a wedding ceremony near the coast of the Strait of Hormuz.

The return of combat operations has alarmed countries throughout the region, as Iran launched missile and drone attacks against what it said were US assets in Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait and Iraq.

The guns had largely gone silent since the previous exchange in July, although peace talks failed to advance in the interim. US President Donald Trump threatened to unleash yet more military force, even though the war is unpopular at home and has driven up the cost of gasoline.

Iran, for its part, has remained defiant, despite suffering heavy military and economic losses.