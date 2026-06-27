Iran says it hits US-linked targets as Bahrain reports drone attack

DUBAI: Iran said it struck targets linked to US forces on Saturday (Jun 27) in response to US airstrikes on its southern coast, as each side continued to accuse the other of violating last week's agreement meant to end the four-month-old war.

Iran's foreign ministry did not identify the locations of its "defensive" attacks, which it said were a response to "the barbaric air strikes" by the US on its coastal surveillance facilities, which it said also violated the UN Charter.

Later, Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, condemned what it said was an Iranian drone attack on its territory as a flagrant violation of its sovereignty and a threat to its security, adding that it reserved the right to defend itself.

Washington did not immediately respond to Iran's report of striking American targets, a tactic that has sought to undermine US allies in the region during the conflict.

The US military said its strikes on Friday had been a response to an Iranian drone strike on a cargo ship in the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway vital to global energy supplies.