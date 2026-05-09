Tehran could withstand blockade for four months, CIA report shows, as fighting flares

WASHINGTON: Efforts to end the war between the US and Iran appeared to stall as the two sides traded fire in the Gulf on Friday (May 8), while a US intelligence analysis concluded Tehran could withstand a naval blockade for another four months.

The CIA assessment also concluded that the US bombing campaign of Iran, hailed as a success by US President Donald Trump, has also failed to force Iran's leaders to capitulate, according to a US official familiar with the analysis, which was first reported by the Washington Post.

The analysis indicated that the conflict may not come to a close any time soon, despite Trump's efforts to wrap up the conflict, which has proven unpopular with US voters.

Recent days have seen the biggest flare-ups in fighting in and around the Strait of Hormuz since a ceasefire began a month ago, and the United Arab Emirates came under renewed attack on Friday.

Washington is awaiting Tehran's response to a US proposal that would formally end the war before talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program.

"We should know something today," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Rome earlier in the day. "We're expecting a response from them."

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson said Tehran was still weighing its response, and none was reported by mid-afternoon in Washington, just before midnight in Tehran.