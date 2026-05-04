Trump says US and Iran in 'positive' talks, unveils plan to escort Hormuz ships

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Sunday (May 3) that the United States was conducting "very positive discussions" with Iran, as he outlined a plan for US forces to escort ships through the blocked Strait of Hormuz beginning Monday.

He said the new maritime operation, which he dubbed "Project Freedom," was a "humanitarian" gesture for crews aboard the many ships swept up in the blockade and which may be running low on food and other crucial supplies.

"We will use best efforts to get their Ships and Crews safely out of the Strait. In all cases, they said they will not be returning until the area becomes safe for navigation," Trump said in a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform.

Oil prices dropped more than US$1 a barrel after Trump's announcement.

Brent crude futures fell to US$106.34 by 10.03pm GMT (Monday, 6.03am, Singapore time), and US West Texas Intermediate was at US$100.22 a barrel.

However, a senior Iranian official warned on Monday against any US attempt to interfere in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Any American interference in the new maritime regime of the Strait of Hormuz will be considered a violation of the ceasefire," Ebrahim Azizi, head of the national security commission in Iran's parliament, posted on X.

Iran has maintained a stranglehold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb 28. In retaliation, Tehran has hit targets in Israel and Gulf nations.

The statement made no mention of what Tehran described as a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war", and which Iran's foreign minister said Washington had already responded to in a message to Pakistani mediators.

"We are reviewing this and will take whatever response is necessary regarding it," spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television.

Negotiations between the two countries have been deadlocked since a ceasefire came into effect on Apr 8, with only one round of direct peace talks held so far.

"I am fully aware that my Representatives are having very positive discussions with the Country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all," Trump said.

By blocking the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has choked off major flows of oil, gas and fertiliser to the world economy, while the United States has imposed a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

As of Apr 29, more than 900 commercial vessels were located in the Gulf, according to maritime intelligence firm AXSMarine.