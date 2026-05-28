Iran says return to war unlikely, but Trump 'not satisfied' with deal

"WILL THERE BE MISSILES?"

Iran and the US have been engaged in a war of words for weeks as they try to negotiate a deal, with mediation efforts led by Pakistan.



Neither side appears ready to compromise on the key sticking points, which include the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.



On Wednesday, the Revolutionary Guards' navy insisted that only ships "willing to abide by Iranian order" would be allowed to pass through the waterway.



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had said on Tuesday that a peace deal remained within reach, but that the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened "one way or the other".



In a further step towards normalcy for Iranians, authorities partially restored access to the global internet on Tuesday, after a three-month shutdown.



"I do feel better now because I finally can use my favourite applications," said Hana, a 20-year-old student in Tehran who gave only her first name.



"At the same time, I have this concern that war might resume any minute and just cut me off again from my friends."



Amir, a 27-year-old software developer in the Iranian capital, also said he feared renewed fighting despite the talk of a deal.



"I feel like nothing is certain yet ... The daily question is, will there be missile strikes tonight?"