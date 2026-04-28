Peace efforts stall as US examines latest Iran proposal

WASHINGTON: Efforts to end the Middle East war appeared at a standstill on Tuesday (Apr 28), with the US considering Tehran's latest offer to unblock the Strait of Hormuz, and Iran saying Washington could no longer dictate terms.

Iran has blockaded the waterway - a vital conduit for oil and gas shipments - since the start of the US-Israeli offensive two months ago, sending shockwaves through the global economy.

CNN reported that US President Donald Trump was unlikely to accept Iran's proposal to restore traffic in the strait, as Qatar warned of the possibility of a "frozen conflict" if a definitive resolution is not found.

"We do not want to see a return to hostilities in the region anytime soon, we do not want to see a frozen conflict that ends up being thawed every time there is a political reason," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said at a press conference.

While a ceasefire has halted the fighting, diplomacy aimed at permanently ending the war has proven inconclusive.

"We are very keen to see an end to this war that is sustainable," Ansari added.

Trump met with top security advisors on Monday to discuss the Iranian proposal after Tehran passed "written messages" to Washington via Pakistan spelling out its red lines, including on nuclear issues and Hormuz, Iran's Fars news agency reported.

The proposal was "being discussed", spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told a White House briefing.

The plan would reportedly see Tehran ease its chokehold on the strait and Washington lift its retaliatory blockade on Iranian ports while broader negotiations continue, including over the thorny question of Iran's nuclear program.

But CNN, citing two sources familiar with the matter, said Trump had signalled at Monday's meeting that he was reluctant to take Hormuz off the table without resolving the nuclear question, though it was unclear what his next steps would be.