US-Iran peace hopes fade despite foreign minister's diplomatic push

ISLAMABAD: Hopes of reviving peace efforts in the United States-Israeli war with Iran receded on Sunday (Apr 26) as Iran's foreign minister returned to Pakistan despite the absence of US counterparts after President Donald Trump told envoys not to resume talks.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi continued to shuttle between mediating countries over the weekend, Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

US forces removed security equipment from the city, Pakistani government sources said, signalling that any US delegation was unlikely to return for negotiations soon.

Although a ceasefire has paused full‑scale fighting in the conflict, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28, no agreement has been reached on terms to end a war that has killed thousands, driven up oil prices, fuelled inflation and darkened the outlook for global growth.