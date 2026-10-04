Iran says Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until conditions are met

DUBAI: The Strait of Hormuz will not reopen until seven Iranian conditions set out in a June interim agreement with the United States are met, state media reported Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as saying on Sunday (Oct 4).

Iran presented a proposal during the United Nations General Assembly under which the Strait of Hormuz waterway could be reopened and normal maritime passage restored within seven days if the conditions were met, with the US replying to this proposal last week via Qatari intermediaries.

"The position of the Islamic Republic of Iran is completely clear and firm, and the Strait of Hormuz will not be opened until our seven conditions, based on the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, are met," Qalibaf, who is Iran's top negotiator, was quoted as saying.

He said Washington "must understand that the period of dragging out the (diplomatic) process and dictating one-sided demands is over".

IRAN SAYS NO NUCLEAR DISCUSSIONS

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Sunday that Tehran had clarified its broad positions via mediators to the US response but that additional points remained to be communicated to Washington.

"The Americans' propositions are more or less in line with their previous positions, specifically on the nuclear issue. We told them our focus in this stage is the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and the return to security in this waterway requires clear steps from the US," spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

He also denied Tehran had offered UN nuclear watchdog inspections of its nuclear facilities in exchange for US sanctions relief, saying Iran had not entered into nuclear discussions with Washington.