Iran's leaders struggle to end protests, US action in Venezuela stokes fears

FEARS OF IRAN BEING 'NEXT VICTIM'

"These twin pressures have narrowed Tehran's room for manoeuvre, leaving leaders caught between public anger on the streets and hardening demands and threats from Washington, with few viable options and high risks on every path," one Iranian official told Reuters.

The view was ‌echoed by two other officials and a former Iranian official who remains close to Iran's decision makers. All of them asked not to be identified due ‌to the sensitivity of the situation.

A second official said that, after US action in Venezuela, some of the authorities feared Iran could be "the next victim of Trump's aggressive foreign policy".

Iran's economy has been hammered by years of US sanctions, but its rial has been in freefall since last year's Israeli-US strikes that mainly targeted nuclear sites, where the West says Tehran has been working on nuclear arms. Iran denies this.

The protests that erupted in Tehran and which have spread to some cities in western and southern Iran do not match the scale of unrest that swept the nation in 2022-23 over the death of Mahsa Amini, who died in the custody of Iran's morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.

But, even if smaller, these protests have quickly expanded from an economic focus to broader frustrations, with some protesters chanting "Down with the Islamic Republic" or "Death to the dictator" - a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who has the final say in all state matters.

That presents a ‍challenge for the authorities which have been trying to maintain and nurture the spirit of national unity that emerged during and after the Israeli-US strikes.

A third official said worries were growing in Tehran that "Trump or Israel might take military action against Iran, like what they did in June."