Iran vows 'crushing response', EU targets Revolutionary Guards

PARIS: Iran on Thursday (Jan 29) vowed a "crushing response" to any attack after US President Donald Trump warned time was running out for a nuclear deal, and as the European Union looks to declare the Revolutionary Guards a terrorist organisation.

Foes Washington and Tehran have exchanged sharp warnings since a protest wave in Iran led Trump to threaten military action over a violent crackdown, while the Islamic republic blamed the United States for fuelling what it deemed "riots".

The face-off has sent diplomatic shock waves across the region, with calls for negotiations to defuse tensions drawing in key regional actors.

The EU is expected on Thursday to agree to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on the bloc's "terrorist list" over the crackdown, which rights groups say saw thousands killed by security forces, including the IRGC - the ideological arm of Tehran's military.

"If you act as a terrorist, you should also be treated as terrorists," top diplomat Kaja Kallas told journalists ahead of a ministers' meeting in Brussels, adding that the step puts the Guards on the same level as jihadist groups such as Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

The symbolic move will send a strong message of condemnation to Iran, though it is expected to have little practical impact, as the organisation and senior commanders are already under EU sanctions.

However, Iran has warned of "destructive consequences" if the designation is greenlit, state media reported on Tuesday.

Iranian officials have also ratcheted up warnings that Tehran would respond forcefully to any US military action, while not ruling out diplomatic solutions.

Iran's army chief Amir Hatami on Thursday vowed a "crushing response" to any attack, according to state television, which reported 1,000 "strategic drones" had joined the combat regiments.

"POTENTIAL FOR NEGOTIATIONS"

A US naval strike group arrived in Middle East waters on Monday, with Trump warning it was "ready, willing and able" to hit Iran "if necessary".

He said Wednesday that "time is running out" for Iran to negotiate a deal over its nuclear programme, which the West believes is aimed at making an atomic bomb.

