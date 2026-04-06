Defiant Iran ramps up attacks after Trump's expletive-laced warning

TEHRAN: Iran launched fresh attacks across the Middle East on Monday (Apr 5) and threatened "devastating" retaliation, after US President Donald Trump's expletive-laced warning that Tehran must reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Israel, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported a barrage of missile and drone strikes early Monday.

The attacks came as Tehran ramped up rhetoric against Trump, with Tehran's central military command warning of "much more devastating" retaliation if its adversaries hit civilian targets.

The warning came hours after Trump threatened to destroy Iran's civilian infrastructure, demanding Tehran bow to his demands for a deal to reopen the Gulf to shipping.

Iran has effectively blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy chokepoint, provoking Trump to demand Sunday: "Open the F*****' Strait, you crazy b*******, or you'll be living in Hell."

In a terse follow-up post, the president apparently set a new deadline for Iran to comply: "Tuesday, 8pm Eastern Time!" (8am, Wednesday, Singapore time)

As Christians marked Easter, Trump revived warnings of air strikes on Iranian power plants and bridges, after celebrating the rescue of a wounded airman whose fighter jet went down inside Iran.

Iranian images showed wreckage of several aircraft, but Tehran did not deny US forces rescued the officer, who sheltered in a mountainous area while American special forces and Iranian troops raced to find him.

Trump said in a Truth Social post announcing the airman's rescue that he would give a news conference on Monday.