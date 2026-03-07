Britain 'ready to support' Saudi defence: PM Starmer

LONDON: Britain is ready to help defend Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the kingdom's de facto leader in a call on Friday (Mar 6) as the Middle East war escalates.

The conflict that began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, killing the Islamic Republic's supreme leader, is now in its seventh day, drawing in nations beyond the region and causing havoc in the energy and transport sectors.

Countries around the Gulf have been hit by strikes, with Saudi Arabia - a longstanding rival of Iran - reporting it had intercepted a cruise missile and three drones on Friday.

Starmer spoke to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and assured him "the UK stood ready to support the defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia should it be needed", the PM's spokeswoman said.

"The leaders also discussed stepping up intelligence cooperation to support defensive operations and protect civilians," the spokeswoman said.