Crude oil prices surpass US$100 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping

TOKYO: Oil prices surged about 20 per cent in early trade on Monday (Mar 9), hitting their highest since July 2022, as the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran fuelled fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the United States and Israel.

Brent crude futures rose as much as US$18.35, or 19.8 per cent, to US$111.04 a barrel and were up US$14.38, or 15.5 per cent, at US$107.07 as of 2314 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up US$15.27, or 16.8 per cent, at US$106.17, after rising as much as US$20.34, or 22.4 per cent, to US$111.24 earlier in the session.

Brent climbed 27 per cent and WTI rose 35.6 per cent last week, before the latest jumps.

US President Donald Trump dismissed the war-related spike in oil prices as a "small price to pay" for removing the threat of Iran's nuclear programme.

"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for USA, and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.