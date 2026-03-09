Crude oil prices surpass US$100 a barrel as the Iran war impedes production and shipping
US President Donald Trump dismissed the war-related spike in oil prices as a "small price to pay" for removing the threat of Iran's nuclear programme.
TOKYO: Oil prices surged about 20 per cent in early trade on Monday (Mar 9), hitting their highest since July 2022, as the expanding US-Israeli war with Iran fuelled fears of tighter supply and prolonged disruptions to shipments through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran on Monday named Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his father Ali Khamenei as supreme leader, signalling that hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into its conflict with the United States and Israel.
Brent crude futures rose as much as US$18.35, or 19.8 per cent, to US$111.04 a barrel and were up US$14.38, or 15.5 per cent, at US$107.07 as of 2314 GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up US$15.27, or 16.8 per cent, at US$106.17, after rising as much as US$20.34, or 22.4 per cent, to US$111.24 earlier in the session.
Brent climbed 27 per cent and WTI rose 35.6 per cent last week, before the latest jumps.
"Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for USA, and World, Safety and Peace. ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Roughly 15 million barrels of crude oil - about 20 per cent of the world’s oil - typically are shipped every day through the Strait of Hormuz, according to independent research firm Rystad Energy.
The threat of Iranian missile and drone attacks has all but stopped tankers from travelling through the strait, which is bordered in the north by Iran, carrying oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Iran.
Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE have cut their oil production as storage tanks fill due to the reduced ability to export crude. Iran, Israel and the United States have also attacked oil and gas facilities since the war started, exacerbating supply concerns.
The last time US crude futures traded above US$100 per barrel was Jun 30, 2022, when the price reached US$105.76. For Brent, it was Jul 29, 2022, when the price hit US$104 per barrel.
Energy Secretary Chris Wright, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, said US gas prices would be back under US$3 a gallon “before too long.”
“Look, you never know exactly the time frame of this, but, in the worst case, this is a weeks, this is not a months thing,” Wright added.
If oil prices stay above US$100 per barrel, some analysts and investors say it could be too much for the global economy to withstand.
The global surge in oil prices since Israel and the US attacked Iran has rattled financial markets, sparking worries that higher energy costs will fuel inflation and lead to less spending by US consumers, the main engine of the economy.
In the US, a gallon of regular gasoline rose to US$3.45 on Sunday, about 47 cents more than a week earlier, according to AAA motor club. Diesel was selling for about US$4.60 a gallon, a weekly increase of about 83 cents.
The price of natural gas has also climbed, though not as much as oil. It rose about 11 per cent last week and ended Friday at US$3.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Over the weekend, Israel’s military struck oil depots in Tehran and four oil storage tankers and a petroleum transfer terminal.
Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of Iran’s parliament, said the war’s impact on the oil industry would spiral, warning it soon could become harder to produce and sell oil.
Iran exports roughly 1.6 million barrels of oil a day, mostly to China, which may need to look elsewhere for supply if Iran’s exports are disrupted, another factor that could increase energy prices.