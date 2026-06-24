Iran says deal to end war 'declaration of US defeat' as Rubio seeks to reassure Gulf allies

"COEXISTENCE"

Rubio arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday and held talks with its leader, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. From there, he is due to fly to Kuwait and then Bahrain, where he will attend a Gulf Cooperation Council meeting.

Rubio is seeking to reassure the close allies, who were hit hard by Iran during the war, about the memorandum of understanding, which fails to address some of the Gulf's long-standing concerns about Iran's missile programme and proxies.

"They discussed President Trump's memorandum of understanding with Iran, efforts to secure full and safe transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and the importance of peace and stability in the region," Rubio's spokesperson Tommy Pigott said.

Rubio "thanked the UAE for their leadership and unparalleled support, praised their courage and resilience in the face of Iran's attacks, and reaffirmed the US commitment to the security of the Emirates", Pigott added.

Iran has said it plans to charge what it calls maritime service fees for crossing the strait, as opposed to tolls, a plan fiercely opposed by the United States.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iran had told Washington it would not charge for passage.

"Iran has informed the US that... there are 'NO TOLLS, NO INSURANCE COSTS, & NO OTHER CHARGES OF ANY KIND BEING SOUGHT OR RECEIVED BY IRAN ON SHIPS TRAVELING THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ'," Trump said, without specifying whether the commitment would outlast their 60-day negotiating period to reach a permanent settlement.

Speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity, a diplomat said talks on reconciliation between Gulf countries and Iran are expected in Saudi Arabia, though the source did not specify a date.

Iran was defiant, appearing to insist that the Gulf nations might do better by aligning themselves with the Islamic Republic instead of the West.

"We see the future of the region not in confrontation but in interaction and not in elimination but in coexistence," Ghalibaf said.

Iran's chief negotiator also reiterated that peace in Lebanon, which was drawn into the war when Tehran-backed Hezbollah launched attacks on Israel, was a fundamental pillar of reaching a definitive agreement with the US.

"For us, the ceasefire in Lebanon has been and is as important as the ceasefire in Iran, and the end of the war in Lebanon has been as important as the end of the war in Iran," Ghalibaf said.