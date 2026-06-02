Iran studying deal to halt war as stalemate persists

DUBAI: Iran is reviewing a proposed agreement with the United States to halt the war between the two countries, Iran's Mehr news reported on Tuesday (Jun 2), after US President Donald Trump said talks to reach a deal were continuing.

More than three months after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran, the conflict has hardened into a stalemate, while efforts to negotiate an interim deal have proved inconclusive, leaving the Strait of Hormuz largely shut.

Iran has not yet responded to a proposed final text of the temporary deal, and was taking a "stern" approach given what it sees as a history of US non-compliance and longstanding mistrust, Mehr cited a source as saying.

Trump said on Monday that negotiations with Iran were continuing and there would be a deal to extend the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz over the next week.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said he is close to signing a peace agreement.

A ceasefire has largely held since early April, though Iran and the US have exchanged strikes several times over the past week.

Oil prices fell more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, paring the previous day's sharp gains, though a senior International Energy Agency official warned that global oil inventories could hit historically low levels.