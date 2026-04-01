Trump says US could end war in Iran in two to three weeks

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 31) that the US could end its military campaign against Iran within two to three weeks.

"We'll be leaving very soon," he told reporters in the White House's Oval Office, adding that the exit could take place "within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three".

The declaration was Trump's clearest to date that he intends to soon end a month-long war that has reordered the Middle East, disrupted global energy markets and changed the trajectory of the Republican's presidency.

Trump added that Tehran does not have to make a deal with Washington to end the conflict.

"Iran doesn't have to make a deal, no," he said when asked if successful diplomacy was a prerequisite to the US winding down the conflict. "No, they don't have to make a deal with me."

Instead, Trump said, the requirement for winding down the operation was that Iran be "put into the stone ages", without the ability to soon acquire a nuclear weapon.

"Then we'll leave," he said.