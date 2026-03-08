New attacks in Gulf as Iran vows more

DUBAI: Gulf nations on Saturday (Mar 7) reported new missile and drone attacks, while Iran vowed to press on with its strikes against neighbouring countries.

Loud explosions were heard in Dubai, the Qatari capital Doha and Bahrain, while attacks were later reported in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, where the national oil company announced a "precautionary" cut to production.

The attacks came despite Iran's president earlier apologising to Gulf countries for prior strikes, saying they would no longer be targeted unless strikes were launched from their territory first.

Hours later, Iran said it would continue conducting strikes on sites in Gulf countries which were "at the disposal of the enemy".

UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said in a rare televised address that the Emirates were in "a period of war" and "will emerge stronger" from it.

Dubai authorities said Saturday evening one person was killed by debris from an "aerial interception", adding they were a Pakistani national.