Vance warns Iran not to 'play' the US as he departs for negotiations aimed at ending their war

WASHINGTON: Vice President JD Vance on Friday (Apr 10) warned Iran not to “play” the US as he headed overseas for negotiations aimed at ending their war.

President Donald Trump has tasked the member of his inner circle who has seemed to be the most reluctant defender of the 6-week-old conflict with Iran to now find a resolution and stave off the US president's astonishing threat to wipe out its “whole civilisation”.

Vance, who has long been sceptical of foreign military interventions and outspoken about the prospect of sending troops into open-ended conflicts, set off Friday to lead mediated talks with Iran in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad.

Boarding Air Force Two on his way to Pakistan, the vice president said: “We’re looking forward to the negotiation. I think it’s gonna be positive. We’ll of course see.”

He cited Trump in saying: “If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we’re certainly willing to extend the open hand.”

However, he added: “If they’re gonna try and play us, then they’re gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive.”

Vance also said that Trump “gave us some pretty clear guidelines” on how talks should go, but he didn’t elaborate. He did not take questions from reporters travelling with him.

Vance's trip comes as a tenuous, temporary ceasefire appears to be on the precipice of collapsing. The chasm between Iran’s public demands and those from the US and its partner Israel seems irreconcilable.

In the US, where Vance might ask voters in two years to make him the next president, there is growing political and economic pressure to wrap it up.

Vance is joined by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who took part in three rounds of indirect talks with Iranian negotiators aimed at settling US concerns about Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic weapons programs and its support for armed proxy groups in the Middle East before Trump and Israel launched the Feb 28 war against Iran.

The White House has provided scant detail about the format of the talks - whether they will be direct or indirect - and has not provided specific expectations for the meeting.

But the arrival of Vance for negotiations marks a rare moment of high-level US government engagement with the Iranian government. Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the most direct contact had been when President Barack Obama in September 2013 called newly elected Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to discuss Iran’s nuclear programme.