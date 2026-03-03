New strikes across Middle East as Iran presses retaliatory attacks

US President Donald Trump warned that his attack on Iran could extend longer than a month, as the war spread on Tuesday (Mar 3) with Israel bombarding Lebanon and Tehran targeting US allies in the Gulf.

Smoke rose above the US embassy in Riyadh after it was hit by two drones, a Saudi defence spokesman said, although there were no immediate reports of injuries.

New explosions also shook windows in Tehran as fighter jets flew over the Iranian capital.

Follow live.