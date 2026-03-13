Oil price stays above US$100, Asia stocks fall

TOKYO: Brent crude inched further above US$100 a barrel and stocks fell in early Asian trade on Friday, after Iran vowed to attack oil resources in the Middle East and keep choking the Strait of Hormuz.

Having risen above US$100 on Thursday, Brent was up 0.20 per cent at US$100.66 at around 12.20am GMT, while West Texas Intermediate was flat at US$95.75.

In Japan, the Nikkei was down 1.4 per cent at 53,687.30 points while the Kospi in South Korea fell 2.2 per cent to 5,462.97.

With Gulf states slashing production and oil tankers stuck in the Gulf, benchmark oil prices have risen 40 to 50 per cent since the United States and Israel attacked Iran on Feb28, threatening to curb growth and stoke inflation.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for crude, remains effectively shut.

Saudi forces intercepted dozens of drones on Friday and Israel came under attack from missiles launched by Tehran.

The International Energy Agency has warned that the Middle East war could lead to "the largest supply disruption" in the industry's history.

But US President Donald Trump wrote on social media that defeating Iran's "evil empire" was more important than crude prices.