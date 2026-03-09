Asia markets tumble as expanding war on Iran pushes oil above US$100 a barrel

Stock markets in South Korea and Japan fell sharply in early trade on Monday (Mar 9) after oil prices soared above US$100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

US President Donald Trump, however, dismissed the spike as a "small price to pay" to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, reiterating his insistence that the rise is temporary.

With the war now firmly into its second week, Iran has moved to consolidate power, naming Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the opening days of the conflict.

Follow live.