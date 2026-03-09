Logo
Asia markets tumble as expanding war on Iran pushes oil above US$100 a barrel
World

US President Donald Trump has dismissed the spike in oil prices as a "small price to pay" to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat.

Residents look on as flames and smoke rise from an oil storage facility struck as attacks hit the city during the US–Israeli military campaign in Tehran, Iran, Mar 7, 2026. (Photo: Alireza Sotakbar/ISNA via AP)

09 Mar 2026 08:56AM (Updated: 09 Mar 2026 09:13AM)
Stock markets in South Korea and Japan fell sharply in early trade on Monday (Mar 9) after oil prices soared above US$100 per barrel for the first time in almost four years.

US President Donald Trump, however, dismissed the spike as a "small price to pay" to eliminate Iran's nuclear threat, reiterating his insistence that the rise is temporary.

With the war now firmly into its second week, Iran has moved to consolidate power, naming Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the opening days of the conflict.

Follow live.

Source: CNA/gs

