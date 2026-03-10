Oil prices swing wildly as Iran war threatens transport routes and production across Middle East

The widening Iran war has upended oil production and shipping across the Middle East, straining energy supplies worldwide.

Those disruptions caused oil to spike on Monday (Mar 9), only for it to swiftly fall back after President Donald Trump suggested the war could be near an end.

The price of Brent crude, the international benchmark, briefly surged to US$119.50 per barrel on Monday - its highest level since the summer after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. West Texas Intermediate, which is produced in the US, also soared to US$119.48 per barrel at one point.

But those prices fell to under US$90 late Monday, as markets made significant reversals after Trump told CBS News he thinks “the war is very complete".

Still, that's much higher than the roughly US$70 a barrel crude was selling for before the US and Israel launched the war against Iran on Feb 28.

The conflict, now in its second week, is ensnaring countries and infrastructure critical to the production and transportation of oil and gas worldwide. And on Monday, Iran named Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei to succeed his late father as supreme leader - a new sign of defiance from the country's leaders as the US and Israel continue heavy bombardment.

Fears of attacks have all but stopped tanker traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway off Iran’s coast where a fifth of the world’s oil sails through on a typical day.

Major oil producers in the region, like Iraq, Kuwait and the UAE, have cut production due to export constraints because they are running out of storage space. Iran, Israel and the US have all struck oil and gas facilities since the war started, worsening supply concerns.

“In economic terms, this is already the largest oil supply shock ever," said Nicholas Mulder, an assistant professor of history who studies the economic impacts of wars at Cornell University.

As Gulf producers reduce output and shut down production, he explained: “We are seeing roughly three to four times as many barrels of oil lost as during the 1973 and 1979 oil crises.”