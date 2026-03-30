Pakistan prepares to host peace talks as Iran accuses US of ground assault plans

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan said on Sunday (Mar 29) it was preparing to host "meaningful talks" to end the conflict over Iran in the coming days, even though Tehran earlier accused Washington of preparing a land assault while seeking negotiations.

Speaking after talks between regional foreign ministers, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said they had covered possible ways to bring an early and permanent end to the war in the region as well as potential US-Iran talks in Islamabad.

"Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days, for a comprehensive and lasting settlement of the ongoing conflict," he said. It was not immediately clear whether the US and Iran had agreed to attend.

The US State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on potential talks in Pakistan. Complicating Pakistan's bid are the maximalist positions set out by the United States, Israel and Iran on what it would take to end the conflict.

Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf earlier accused the US of sending messages about possible negotiations while at the same time planning to send in troops, adding that Tehran was ready to respond if US soldiers were deployed.

"As long as the Americans seek Iran's surrender, our response is that we will never accept humiliation," he said in a message to the nation.