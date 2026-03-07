Israel announces new wave of 'broad-scale' strikes on Tehran, airport hit

TEHRAN: Israel announced a new wave of "broad-scale" strikes on government targets in Tehran on Saturday (Mar 7) as US President Donald Trump said only Iran's unconditional surrender would bring an end to the escalating Middle East war.

The Mehrabad Airport in Tehran had been struck, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, although there was no immediate comment from Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

US Central Command, responsible for American forces in the Middle East, said over 3,000 Iranian targets have been struck over the past week, including Revolutionary Guard headquarters, command-and-control centres, air defence systems, missile sites, navy warships and submarines.

The renewed Israeli attacks on Tehran came a day after Israel intensified its air strikes on Lebanon, striking Beirut's southern suburbs, where the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah holds sway, and Baalbeck in the east.

Iran, meanwhile, launched attacks on Israel and its Gulf neighbours, with Saudi Arabia saying it had intercepted a ballistic missile fired at the Prince Sultan Air Base near Riyadh, which houses US military personnel.