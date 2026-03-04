Trump orders oil tanker insurance support, says Navy could escort ships in Gulf

WASHINGTON: The US Navy could begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Mar 3), adding he had ordered the US International Development Finance Corporation to provide political risk insurance and financial guarantees for maritime trade in the Gulf.

The announcement marks one of the administration’s most aggressive steps yet to contain rising energy prices and calm oil markets amid escalating conflict in the Middle East that has raised risks to shipping through key waterways.

Global crude prices have spiked since Israeli and US forces began striking Iran over the weekend, leading to fighting that has interrupted Middle East oil tanker shipments.

Ship owners and analysts were uncertain that military escorts and insurance backstopping by the DFC would be enough to stop rising prices, however. The DFC, launched in 2019, is a government agency that partners with private investors to support projects in developing countries.