Trump says Iran ceasefire is 'on life support' as hopes for a deal fade

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (May 11) that a ceasefire with Iran was "on life support" after Tehran's response to a US proposal to end the war made clear the two sides were still far apart on a number of issues.

Iran has called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Lebanon, where US ally Israel is fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants.

Tehran also demanded compensation for war damage, an end to the US naval blockade, a guarantee of no further attacks, and resumption of Iranian oil sales.

Tehran also emphasised its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, where it has shut down shipping traffic that normally carries one-fifth of the world's oil and gas supply.

Trump said Iran's response threatened the status of a ceasefire that has been in place since Apr 7.

"I would call it the weakest right now, after reading that piece of garbage they sent us. I didn't even finish reading it," said Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to end the ceasefire.

The US had proposed an end to fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program.