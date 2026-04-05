Trump threatens Iranian power plants, bridges in expletive-laden social media post

Trump's deadline of 9pm EDT Monday (0100 GMT Tuesday) centres on growing alarm over Iran's grip on the Strait of Hormuz.

He on Sunday appeared to extend his deadline for Iran to make a deal to reopen the strait or face devastating bombardment, posting a message stating simply: "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!"

The new deadline (0000 GMT Wednesday) would push back his ultimatum on Tehran by one day, after which he has vowed to destroy the country's power plants and bridges.

Omani and Iranian deputy foreign ministers earlier reportedly held talks on easing passage through the strait.

In Iran, many residents of Tehran seemed indifferent to Trump's threats.

In a large park in the west of the city, a group of young Iranians were having a picnic. Nearby, two friends were playing with a Frisbee as techno music blared from a portable speaker.

One man was making the most of a windy day by flying his kite in front of the Milad Tower, an iconic landmark of Tehran.

ABANDONED AIRPORT

US media reported on details of the rescue operation of the US airman, a weapons systems officer.

The New York Times said he was equipped with a pistol, a beacon and a secure communications device to coordinate with rescuers.

Two of the planes meant to transport him and his rescuers to safety were stuck in a remote base in Iran and had to be destroyed to prevent them from falling into Iranian hands, the New York Times and CBS reported.

US forces then used three other transport planes to carry the airman and his rescuers out of Iran, the reports said.

Iran's military said it had destroyed four US aircraft involved in the operation, which it said had made use of an abandoned airport in southern Isfahan province.

Iranian media reported five people were killed in strikes during the operation.

Footage released by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was presented as showing charred wreckage of an American aircraft scattered across a desert area, with smoke still rising.

Trump hailed a "miraculous Search and Rescue Operation" and said it came "in addition to a successful rescue of another brave Pilot, yesterday, which we did not confirm, because we did not want to jeopardise our second rescue operation".

Iran has said its forces downed the fighter jet from which the crew ejected, while US media reported only that the plane had been shot down.

The US administration has not said publicly if it was downed or not.