Trump says willing to wait for a few days to get 'right answer' on Iran peace deal

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 20) said the United States was ready to proceed with further attacks on Tehran if Iran did not agree to a peace deal, but suggested Washington could wait a few days to "get the right answers".

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the situation was "right on the borderline" and could escalate quickly.

Six weeks after he paused Operation Epic Fury for a ceasefire, talks to end the war have shown little progress, while soaring gasoline prices have weighed on the president's approval ratings.

"Believe me, if we don't get the right answers, it goes very quickly. We're all ready to go," he said at Joint Base Andrews. Asked how long he would wait, Trump said: "It could be a few days, but it could go very quickly."

Iran warned against renewed attacks. "If aggression against Iran is repeated, the promised regional war will extend beyond the region this time," the Revolutionary Guards said in a statement. Tehran also launched a new "Persian Gulf Strait Authority" to control traffic in the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway.

Trump reiterated his determination not to allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon. "We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," Trump told reporters earlier in the day. "Ideally I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot. We can do it either way."

He spoke with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who welcomed the extension of the ceasefire and told Trump he thought a "reasonable solution" was possible, Ankara said.

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's top peace negotiator, said in an audio message on social media that "obvious and hidden moves by the enemy" showed the Americans were preparing new attacks.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran remained open to negotiations, but added in an X post, "forcing Iran to surrender through coercion is nothing but an illusion".