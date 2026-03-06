Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies

BEIRUT: United States President Donald Trump claimed the right to join Iran in deciding its next leader as the war escalated on Thursday (Mar 5), with US and Israeli jets hitting areas across the country and Gulf cities coming under renewed bombardment.

Trump rejected the possibility of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, replacing his slain father as supreme leader, dismissing the younger man as a "lightweight".

"I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy," Trump told Axios in an interview, drawing a comparison to Venezuela, where interim president Delcy Rodriguez has cooperated with him under threat of violence after the United States ousted her boss Nicolas Maduro in a military raid.

"Khamenei's son is unacceptable to me. We want someone that will bring harmony and peace to Iran," Trump told the publication, threatening more war in the future if a better alternative was not found.

The remarks suggest a willingness to work with someone from within the Islamic Republic rather than toppling the government entirely, despite Trump's repeated exhortations for Iranians to rise up and take back their country.

Trump also encouraged Iranian Kurdish forces to go on the offensive.

"I'd be all for it," said Trump, whose administration has had contact with Iranian Kurdish groups since the US-Israeli strikes began. He would not say whether the United States would provide air cover for any Kurdish offensive.

The attack is a major political gamble for the Republican president, with opinion polls showing little public support and Americans concerned about the rise in gasoline prices caused by disruption to energy supplies.

Trump dismissed that concern.