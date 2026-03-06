Trump wants say on Iran's next leader as war intensifies

TEHRAN, BEIRUT STRIKES

On the war's sixth day, Iran launched a series of attacks on Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Fire crews in Bahrain extinguished a blaze at a refinery following a missile strike.

Two drone attacks targeted an Iranian opposition camp in Iraqi Kurdistan, as well as an oil field operated by an American firm, security sources said.

The Israeli military warned residents to evacuate areas, including eastern Tehran, while Iranian media reported blasts were heard in various parts of the capital.

An air attack killed 17 people in a guest house on a road northwest of the capital, Iranian state television said.

"Today is worse than yesterday. They are striking northern Tehran. We have nowhere to go. It is like a war zone. Help us," said Mohammadreza, 36, by phone from Tehran, with a shaky voice as explosions rang out from what Israel described as its latest wave of strikes on Iranian government targets.

Strikes also hit Lebanon, which was dragged into the conflict on Monday after Hezbollah attacked Israel to avenge Khamenei.

In a message to residents of Beirut's southern Dahiyeh suburbs, an Israeli military spokesman said: "Save your lives and evacuate your residences immediately."

Israel's military later announced it had "begun striking Hezbollah infrastructure" in Dahiyeh.